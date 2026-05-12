Clint Eastwood Felt Actors Of His Era Made One Fatal Mistake

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Clint Eastwood is a true original. At least, that's how he saw himself. During an interview with journalist Paul Nelson, the screen legend explained how he strove for originality in his performances. But he also detailed his personal dislike for actors who merely copied the mannerisms and movements of other more well-known performers — a tendency which according to Eastwood was rife in the 1950s.

As noted in Patrick McGilligan's "Clint: The Life and Legend," Eastwood "bristled at comparisons to [John] Wayne or comparisons to anybody." When it came to the Duke, the actor distinguished himself from his forbearer by breaking away from domineering directors to become a filmmaker in his own right. Whereas "Wayne subordinated himself to top-ranked directors," Eastwood simply couldn't allow himself to be seen as anything other than his own man. As McGilligan put it, "After Sergio Leone and Don Siegel, now after Phil Kaufman, [Eastwood] would never again surrender himself to any director who might dominate him."

But this wasn't solely an attempt to break away from associations with John Wayne (though considering Eastwood and Wayne's infamous feud that might have been a small part of it). The actor never liked being associated with anyone — actor or otherwise. Eastwood's best roles are all him, and as he told Nelson in a 1970s interview (via "Conversations with Clint"), "It's degrading to imitate somebody. Do your own thing." That last phrase, with all its positive and negative connotations, is as succinct a summation of the man's career as you're likely to hear.