Universal Once Fired Clint Eastwood & Burt Reynolds For The Weirdest Reasons

Believe it or not, back when Clint Eastwood convinced Burt Reynolds to star in one of his worst Westerns, the two were actually friends. It seems there was some confusion over Eastwood's suggestion that Reynolds star in a Spaghetti Western of the type that had made him a big name. This resulted in a regrettable role for Reynolds as a Native American in "Navajo Joe," a movie that the actor openly criticized for the remainder of his life. Despite all this, Eastwood and Reynolds had been friends prior to "Navajo Joe" and remained friends in the years that came after, even working together on an equally unfortunate film that brought the pair together at the height of their powers yet failed to live up to such a billing.

In 1984, Eastwood and Reynolds starred in "City Heat," a forgotten gangster movie that Roger Ebert absolutely hated, enough so as to label it a "travesty." The film has lived in infamy ever since, bearing a pitiful 22% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and generally being remembered as one of the biggest missteps in both actors' careers. But "City Heat" couldn't derail Eastwood or Reynolds' careers, and they remained two of the biggest box office draws in the world. As time went on, the former transitioned from legendary action hero to celebrated director. Meanwhile, the latter didn't quite reach the same artistic heights, even though he remains a legend in his own right.

Who'd have thought that any of this was possible back in the 1950s, when both actors were fired by Universal? Well, the reasons why they were fired are, to be sure, ridiculous. But if Reynolds' recollection of how they were let go is accurate, the reasons also sort of speak to the way in which these two screen icons' careers diverged as the years went by.