The 1973 Clint Eastwood Movie Fans Rarely Talk About — But Absolutely Should

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Today, audiences aren't surprised to see a grounded drama directed by Clint Eastwood. Take 2024's most intense courtroom drama, "Juror #2," for instance. But back in the early 70s, viewers and critics were still becoming acquainted with the screen legend's directorial talent. His 1973 drama, "Breezy," simply wasn't seen by enough people to firmly establish Eastwood as a capable drama director, and even today is mostly overlooked in retrospectives of the man's filmography. But the film is more noteworthy than you might think.

Per Letterboxd, "Breezy" is his second-least-watched movie, with 8,000 logs, compared to half his filmography, which has a minimum of 50,000 logs. "Breezy" also has a 3.6 rating on the site, placing it above movies like "Sully" and "American Sniper." Yet the 1973 drama isn't talked about nearly as much, which is almost certainly because Eastwood didn't star. That, and the film is also a mature emotional drama, a far cry from the kind of cowboy/cop action with which Eastwood had made his name.

In 1971, the same year he debuted as "Dirty" Harry Callahan, Eastwood released his directorial debut, "Play Misty for Me," in which he also starred. The thriller about a DJ stalked by a deranged listener was successful, and Eastwood followed it up by stoking the ire of John Wayne himself with "High Plains Drifter," a revisionist Western that saw its star revisit the mysterious-stranger archetype to great success. His third directorial effort was "Breezy," and it was about as far from both "Misty" and "Drifter" as you could get in terms of tone.