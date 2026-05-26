Clint Eastwood's Only '80s Western Was A Box Office Win And A Critical Triumph

The Western supposedly died in the 1970s, though, judging by the modern-day success of "Yellowstone" and its many imitators, the genre never truly went away. Still, if you were Clint Eastwood, who'd made his name as the archetypal Western anti-hero, you'd probably feel a little worried about the genre suddenly being superseded by sci-fi. Perhaps that's why the actor only made one Western in the 1980s: "Pale Rider." But he probably should have made more, as the film was one of his most financially and critically successful in a decade that saw him struggle to maintain his standing as the biggest star in the world.

That is to say, the 1980s were not a good time for Eastwood. In fairness, he did manage to deliver a few decent projects. His 1982 comedy "Honkeytonk Man" was a major pivot for the Western actor that somewhat paid off, while Eastwood's best film of the '80s ("Tightrope") was dirtier than "Dirty Harry." But he also made things like "Pink Cadillac" "City Heat," and the limp final entry in the "Dirty Harry" saga, "The Dead Pool."

When he debuted as The Preacher in 1985's "Pale Rider," then, audiences were no doubt relieved to see Clint back in the saddle. The movie was also directed and produced by Eastwood, who had helmed several of his own Westerns throughout the 1970s, starting with 1973's "High Plains Drifter." Not only was he returning to his gunslinging way as an actor, then, Eastwood was also back in the director's chair for "Pale Rider," and it paid off.