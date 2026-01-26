Clint Eastwood's 1982 Comedy Was A Major Pivot For The Western Actor

If you had become the biggest Western star in the world, ushered in a new age of gritty action heroes, and established yourself as a more-than-capable director, what would do you next? Make a musical-comedy-drama, of course. That's what Clint Eastwood did with 1982's "Honkeytonk Man," which wasn't anywhere near the disaster it easily could have been, and actually represents one of the star's best films of the '80s.

As misguided as it initially sounds, "Honkeytonk Man" is far from one of the worst Clint Eastwood movies – and it was also far from the first time the actor had made a surprise turn in his career. Back in 1978, he made the controversial decision to star in "Every Which Way But Loose," a buddy comedy that saw this titan of cinema star opposite an orangutan named Manis. The only thing more surprising than seeing Dirty Harry riding across the United States alongside his great ape companion was the fact that "Every Which Way But Loose" was successful enough to warrant a sequel, which arrived in the form of 1980's "Any Which Way You Can." Sadly, the second film didn't match the first's success. But that didn't mean Eastwood had to stop making unorthodox career moves.

Two years later, he once again made a major pivot when he made "Honkytonk Man," a Western musical-comedy that actually fared well with critics even while it wasn't exactly a box office triumph. This wasn't Eastwood's first time fronting a Western musical: In 1969, he'd starred in "Paint Your Wagon," which garnered mixed reviews and featured Eastwood at a time when he was still very much establishing himself as a big screen star. "Honkytonk Man," however, is interesting for faring much better critically and for featuring Eastwood at the height of his stardom.