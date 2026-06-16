We Asked A Real-Life Attorney: What Would It Be Like To Actually Take The Punisher To Trial?

It is a defense attorney's job to give their client the best representation possible, putting aside any personal ethics to abide by the legal axiom that everyone deserves such a defense. Juries, too, must let only the evidence and text of the law guide their judgment. When you have a controversial defendant, that raises the stakes. And in the Marvel Universe, at least, it's hard to imagine a more divisive potential client than lethal vigilante Frank Castle/the Punisher.

The recent Disney+ special "Punisher: One Last Kill" alone features Frank (Jon Bernthal, about to return in the much milder "Spider-Man: Brand New Day") killing an apartment complex's worth of criminals. Considering Bernthal's Punisher debuted in "Daredevil" Season 2, which aired in 2016, he's been "punishing" for over a decade. How would a lawyer possibly defend the infamous Punisher, and what strategies would the other side employ in prosecuting his vigilante crusade?

To get the answers, we asked real-life lawyer Alexander Conley, who previously corresponded with /Film to investigate how good of a lawyer Daredevil/Matt Murdock really is. Conley is a practicing defense attorney in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts who currently runs his own firm, Conley Law, PLLC. He graduated with great honors from New England Law Boston in 2017, and before founding Conley Law, he worked as an attorney at Boston's Coughlin Law Group and then as a partner at Aprodu | Conley, PLLC. During his time as a criminal defense lawyer, he has defended numerous clients in the Massachusetts District and Superior Courts.

Conley also revisited pertinent episodes of "Daredevil" Season 2 ("Semper Fidelis" and "Guilty as Sin") where the Punisher is taken to trial; he offered not only a fact check of that story, but also his own legal insights into how a defense attorney — not to mention prosecutors, jury, and a judge — would handle the trial of the Punisher.