We Asked A Real Life Lawyer: Is Daredevil's Matt Murdock A Good Lawyer?

In "Daredevil," both the comics and on television, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) being a defense attorney is no simple day job. It's an essential part of his characterization as a defender of the innocent. Frank Miller, the definitive "Daredevil" writer who fleshed out Matt's Catholic faith, once said "only a Catholic" could be both a vigilante and a lawyer. "Daredevil" and its sequel series "Daredevil: Born Again" often feature Matt in court, and his side hustle has an inconvenient habit of intertwining with the cases he takes on.

While Matt is certainly written as if he's a skilled attorney in "Daredevil," does the show's depiction match up with what that means in real life? How accurate is the legal side of "Daredevil," and does Matt Murdock conduct himself like a "good lawyer"?

For answers, we asked real defense attorney Alexander Conley, who has been practicing criminal law in Massachusetts since he graduated from the private law school New England Law Boston in 2017. He served as an attorney at the Coughlin Law Group, then as a partner at Aprodu Conley, PLLC. In 2024 he founded his own firm, Conley Law, based in Danvers, Massachusetts, where he currently practices. During his legal education, Conley worked as a law clerk for a judge of the Boston Municipal Court and was an editor of the New England Law Review. He now "moonlights" as an instructor of Legal Research and Writing at his alma mater.

"Probably 75% of my practice is criminal defense law with some other civil litigation there as well," Conley tells us. That makes him a qualified judge of Matt Murdock's legal skills. While Conley believes "Daredevil" often skimps on the exhaustive detail and timelines of real legal cases, he does think that Matt is portrayed as a good lawyer.