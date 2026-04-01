Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 Episode 2 Finally Explains Wilson Fisk's Ultimate Plan

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Spoilers for "Daredevil: Born Again" season 2, episode 2 to follow.

Since the first season of "Daredevil," Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) has been more than just a gangster. His criminal empire was initially a vehicle to redevelop (read: gentrify) Hell's Kitchen. In "Daredevil: Born Again" season 1, Fisk sought greater legitimacy than ever before and became mayor of New York City. After his crime boss managerial instincts kept butting up against the limits of political power (thus proving it's not the Kingpin who rules New York City), Mayor Fisk declared martial law in NYC.

But it's not enough. Fisk has built an empire, and what do empires do? They expand their territory. "I believe I can do more good than just New York," as Fisk tells his wife Vanessa (Ayelet Zurer) in the second episode of "Born Again" season 2. "Have you ever considered that with all that we have and what we've done, that we're obligated to make [a] global impact?"

"How many more worlds do you need to conquer?" Vanessa asks her husband. He answers with his own question: "How many are there?" It evokes that quote from "Die Hard" about Alexander the Great: "When Alexander saw the breadth of his domain, he wept for there were no more worlds to conquer."

The quote is fictional, but Alexander the Great's empire was very real. Kingpin currently leads one of the largest cities in the world and a cornerstone of the global economy, but is that enough to carve his name into history? "New Yorkers have a short memory," he laments. Does he intend to seize higher office? He's already butting heads with the New York Governor. Is he planning a run against her? From there, the only thing that could sate further ambition is the White House.