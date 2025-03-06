A Daredevil: Born Again Storyline Continues The Legacy Of One Of Netflix's Best Characters

Netflix's "Daredevil" was great and Charlie Cox's iteration of the character is still the best thing to come out of those shows, but one of its biggest mistakes was killing Ben Urich, legendary ally to the Devil of Hell's Kitchen, played by Vondie Curtis-Hall. Failing to make it to even the end of the first season, the Daily Bulletin reporter was brutally murdered by Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) in one of the villain's most disturbing moments. It was a choice that, while impactful to the story, really felt like offing the very similar Commissioner Gordon from Batman or snuffing out J. Jonah Jameson before he even gets to call Spidey a wall-crawling menace. Thankfully, as revealed in the all-new "Daredevil: Born Again" series, the new show is honoring the legacy of Urich by introducing his niece, BB, to carry on her uncle's work.

The first two episodes of "Born Again" have footage of local New Yorkers chiming in with their opinion about the current state of crime in their fair city and the man promising to change that — mayoral candidate Wilson Fisk (yeah, right). Heading up these interviews is BB Urich, played here by Geneya Walton. A brand new character created for the show, BB is not only getting the word on the street but also manages to get a one-on-one with her uncle's killer. It's a nice little touch not only strengthening the ties to the previous show, but adding an extra element that could lead to even more drama in the season to come.