A Daredevil: Born Again Storyline Continues The Legacy Of One Of Netflix's Best Characters
Netflix's "Daredevil" was great and Charlie Cox's iteration of the character is still the best thing to come out of those shows, but one of its biggest mistakes was killing Ben Urich, legendary ally to the Devil of Hell's Kitchen, played by Vondie Curtis-Hall. Failing to make it to even the end of the first season, the Daily Bulletin reporter was brutally murdered by Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) in one of the villain's most disturbing moments. It was a choice that, while impactful to the story, really felt like offing the very similar Commissioner Gordon from Batman or snuffing out J. Jonah Jameson before he even gets to call Spidey a wall-crawling menace. Thankfully, as revealed in the all-new "Daredevil: Born Again" series, the new show is honoring the legacy of Urich by introducing his niece, BB, to carry on her uncle's work.
The first two episodes of "Born Again" have footage of local New Yorkers chiming in with their opinion about the current state of crime in their fair city and the man promising to change that — mayoral candidate Wilson Fisk (yeah, right). Heading up these interviews is BB Urich, played here by Geneya Walton. A brand new character created for the show, BB is not only getting the word on the street but also manages to get a one-on-one with her uncle's killer. It's a nice little touch not only strengthening the ties to the previous show, but adding an extra element that could lead to even more drama in the season to come.
BB Urich could become one of Daredevil's greatest allies in Born Again
With vigilantism returning to the streets courtesy of the White Tiger (Kamar de los Reyes) and a mayor that has an axe to grind, Matt needs as much help as he can get now that he's one best friend down. His prayers might have been answered this time around with the help of the young Urich, who is out on the streets and giving the locals a voice. Doing so continues the trick that the Netflix show did so well of making these street-level stories feel like they were unfolding in living, breathing locations in the MCU universe. The only concern is that by getting close to the action, she hopefully doesn't follow her uncle's path entirely and end up suffering the same fate as dear old uncle Ben. (Seriously, Marvel — what have you got against uncles named Ben?)
By probing the dealings of the man who killed her uncle, BB is likely to find herself in danger with Mayor Fisk and potentially be another worry for Matt Murdock, who can't be distracted from taking down his nemesis. All we can do now is wait and see what else BB digs up as Wilson Fisk's power grows and the blind lawyer gets even closer to seeing red once again. Keep watching "Daredevil: Born Again" to see how they all do when the show returns next week on Disney+.