The Batman Part II Rumors Reveal Sebastian Stan's Real Role (And Who's Actually Playing Harvey Dent)

"The Batman Part II" is officially in production, but details about the story have been guarded so far. For instance, on May 14, director Matt Reeves posted a string of tweets welcoming new cast members to the movie, but he didn't specify which characters the actors are playing.

Back in January, it was reported that Sebastian Stan would be playing Harvey Dent, Gotham City's District Attorney and the future Two-Face. This spun further speculation about the casting; that Scarlett Johansson was playing Harvey's wife, Gilda, and that Charles Dance would be his abusive father, Christopher Dent. But now, a new report from scooper Jeff Sneider throws this all into doubt.

Sneider claims that Sebastian Stan is actually playing the serial killer Victor Zsasz. One of Batman's most sadistic villains, Zsasz lacks a costume or dual identity, but is still distinguished by his habit of carving tally marks of his victims onto his own flesh. But there might be a role for Two-Face yet; Sneider also claims that Brian Tyree Henry, confirmed to be cast in the movie by Reeves, is playing Harvey Dent.

Sneider, who claims that this sequel is another serial killer murder mystery like 2022's "The Batman," cited Reeves' comments back in September 2025 that the villain of "The Batman Part II" has "never really been done in a movie before." Zsasz appeared in a very minor part in "Batman Begins" played by Tim Booth, as well as in 2020's "Birds of Prey," played by Chris Messina, but that version was not a serial killer, only a buffoonish henchman of Roman Sionis/Black Mask (Ewan McGregor).

Sneider's argument follows that Reeves' movie could be the first proper, terrifying take on Victor Zsasz as portrayed in the comics. That said, Reeves might've been talking more literally about another villain altogether.