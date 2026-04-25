The Batman Part II Could Explore A Part Of Two-Face No Other Movie Ever Has

Charles Dance, best known as Tywin Lannister on "Game of Thrones," is in talks to join the cast of "The Batman Part II," according to Variety. As if I couldn't be excited for this movie enough!

It had previously been confirmed that Sebastian Stan is starring in the movie as Gotham City District Attorney Harvey Dent — likely to become the super-villain Two-Face, as is tradition — and Dance is reportedly playing Dent's father. (In the comics, the character has been known as Christopher Dent or Harvey Dent Sr. but Variety reported the name Charles Dent for Dance's character.) Scarlett Johansson, reported to be joining "The Batman Part II" in December 2025, is rumored to be playing Harvey's wife Gilda Dent.

The first "The Batman" already took a lot of influence from 1996 comic "Batman: The Long Halloween" by Jeph Loeb and Tim Sale, which is all about Harvey's fall from grace. No surprise the sequel is bringing him in. But wait, didn't writer-director Matt Reeves say (via Variety) the film will have a villain the other Batman movies have never featured before? Two-Face is up there with the Joker, Catwoman, and the Riddler as one of the most frequently-represented Batman villains onscreen, so how does this track?

If the movie includes Harvey's father, though, then it'll likely be exploring a part of Two-Face's backstory that no other movie has: Harvey's mental illness goes back to an abusive childhood. His fixation on flipping a coin to make decisions? That's because Dent Sr. used to play a cruel game with him — if the coin landed on heads he'd beat his son, if it landed tails he wouldn't. Remember, the coin (that Harvey carries as Two-Face) is double-headed.