Sebastian Stan's The Batman Part II Role Has Been Revealed (And It's Perfect)

Matt Reeves' "The Batman Part II" continues to gain momentum as 2026 gets underway, as one casting announcement follows another. Recently, Sebastian Stan has joined Scarlett Johansson as the newest thespians to enter Reeves' Gotham City (and, ironically, both are veterans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe), and as soon as word of their involvement broke out, there has been rampant speculation about who they're playing. The mystery surrounding Johansson's character is still active, but now we can officially put the rumors about Stan's role to bed. According to The Hollywood Reporter's Heatvision newsletter, Stan will indeed be portraying Harvey Dent, the idealistic District Attorney whose destiny it is to have his face horribly scarred, which breaks his psyche and transforms him into the villainous Two-Face.

Unfortunately, there aren't any more details beyond that, so we can't say whether Stan will get to play the coin-flipping menace in "Part II" proper, or whether he'll be plain old Harvey for the majority of the film. Given the involvement of Johansson as well as the expected return of Barry Keoghan as the Joker, there may be too much going on for Robert Pattinson's Bruce Wayne to also deal with Big Bad Harv. Still, there's a good chance that Stan's casting implies that he'll get to give his take on the classic villain, if for no better reason than the actor is perfect for the role, especially given his recent work. Whatever the case may be, this news is further confirmation that "The Batman Part II" is shaping up to be just as exciting and special as its predecessor.