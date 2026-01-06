The Batman Part II Has Recruited A Second Beloved Marvel Actor

It's the Winter Soldier and Black Widow team-up superhero fans have been waiting for — the only thing is, this is going down in a DC Studios blockbuster instead. What a time to be alive. While James Gunn continues to build up his new DC Universe from the ground up with "Superman" and this year's "Supergirl," talented writer/director Matt Reeves is putting the wheels in motion for his parallel franchise with "The Batman Part II." Fans of the Robert Pattinson-led sequel have had to exercise a little bit of patience in the years since 2022's "The Batman" first debuted to rave reviews, waiting for Reeves to finally put the finishing touches on his script for the Caped Crusader's next outing. The first major casting news arrived with the shocker that Scarlett Johansson would be joining the ensemble in an undisclosed role. Now, it's another Marvel star's turn in the form of Sebastian Stan.

Deadline has revealed that Stan is currently "in talks" to join the highly-anticipated "Batman" sequel for a role that — stop me if you've heard this before — remains unknown at this point. Should the actor sign on the dotted line, this would merely be the latest surprise for a film that seems to be courting as much name-brand talent as possible. Unconfirmed rumors have swirled for months that A-listers from Brad Pitt to Oscar Isaac have been eyed for "Part II," leaving us all to speculate whether that role went to Stan instead. Of course, he has plenty of experience in the superhero world after portraying Bucky Barnes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since 2011's "Captain America: The First Avenger" and most recently in "Thunderbolts*" last year.

As for who Stan might be playing in "The Batman Part II?" Well, that's the question of the day.