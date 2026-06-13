Dutton Ranch Episode 6 Feels Like The Cowboy Version Of Reacher Season 3 — And We Don't Hate It

"Reacher" Season 3 was based on the best Jack Reacher book, "Persuader," in which the titular ex-military police officer goes undercover in a mansion to solve the mystery of a missing informant. As /Film's Jacob Hall put in his "Reacher" Season 3 review, the result of unleashing this brawler in a stately home was "like watching the shark from 'Jaws' let loose in a swimming pool crowded with Bad Dudes Who Have It Coming." Now, with Kelly Reilly's Beth Dutton and Cole Hauser's Rip Wheeler similarly inserting themselves into their main rivals' mansion, "Dutton Ranch" is starting to feel like the cowboy version of "Reacher" Season 3.

"Dutton Ranch" started out as a show about dueling ranches in a small Texas town. But Episode 4 featured one of the most disturbing sequences in the "Yellowstone" universe wherein Rip was forced to cull his entire herd of cattle following an outbreak of foot and mouth. After that, the Dutton Ranch was no more and both Rip and Beth cozied up to the rival 10 Petal Ranch.

With Rip now the 10 Petal foreman and Beth working alongside Annette Bening's Beulah Jackson to expand the 10 Petal empire, the two "Dutton Ranch" leads are essentially embedded in enemy territory. For now, the agreement is supposedly a stopgap until Rip and Beth can get their ranch running again. But it seems likely the couple have ulterior motives, and may even be working to dismantle the 10 Petal Ranch from the inside. If so, that would make "Dutton Ranch" Season 1 reminiscent of "Reacher" Season 3, and the similarities don't stop at undercover mansion missions.