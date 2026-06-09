Obsession Director Curry Barker Reveals What Happened To [Spoiler] After The Movie

This article contains major spoilers for "Obsession."

"Obsession" is the big movie of the moment right now. Director Curry Barker's inventive, low-budget horror film has found a truly massive global audience, becoming a downright cultural sensation. And while it remains to be seen if the movie gets a sequel, Barker has now offered some insight into what happens after the credits roll as it relates to the film's most important character.

The character in question, Nikki, is played perfectly by Inde Navarrette in "Obsession" and makes it out of the proceedings alive ... though, what awaits her in the land of the living isn't particularly nice. In an interview with Cinemablend, Barker explained what likely happens to Nikki after the movie's big conclusion:

"She probably goes to jail. She's probably going to prison for a very long time. There's also, like, a billion dollars in Ian's house, and Ian's dead on the floor. She's connected to that money in some way. Who knows what the cops are gonna put together as the story? She's not gonna have a very good life, I don't think. It's very sad."

"Obsession" largely focuses on Bear (Michael Johnson), who breaks a supernatural "One Wish Willow" to make his crush, Nikki, fall in love with him. He gets exactly what he asked for, but it comes with dire consequences. In the end, Bear kills himself and Nikki is freed from the awful spell. But there are dead bodies (including, as Barker pointed out, that of Bear and Nikki's friend/co-worker Ian, who's played by Cooper Tomlinson) and $1 billion that she'll somehow need to explain, which she can't in any rational way. As Barker told it, her fate sounds closer to the far more bleak ending that Jordan Peele's "Get Out" almost had.