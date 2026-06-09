Obsession Director Curry Barker Reveals What Happened To [Spoiler] After The Movie
This article contains major spoilers for "Obsession."
"Obsession" is the big movie of the moment right now. Director Curry Barker's inventive, low-budget horror film has found a truly massive global audience, becoming a downright cultural sensation. And while it remains to be seen if the movie gets a sequel, Barker has now offered some insight into what happens after the credits roll as it relates to the film's most important character.
The character in question, Nikki, is played perfectly by Inde Navarrette in "Obsession" and makes it out of the proceedings alive ... though, what awaits her in the land of the living isn't particularly nice. In an interview with Cinemablend, Barker explained what likely happens to Nikki after the movie's big conclusion:
"She probably goes to jail. She's probably going to prison for a very long time. There's also, like, a billion dollars in Ian's house, and Ian's dead on the floor. She's connected to that money in some way. Who knows what the cops are gonna put together as the story? She's not gonna have a very good life, I don't think. It's very sad."
"Obsession" largely focuses on Bear (Michael Johnson), who breaks a supernatural "One Wish Willow" to make his crush, Nikki, fall in love with him. He gets exactly what he asked for, but it comes with dire consequences. In the end, Bear kills himself and Nikki is freed from the awful spell. But there are dead bodies (including, as Barker pointed out, that of Bear and Nikki's friend/co-worker Ian, who's played by Cooper Tomlinson) and $1 billion that she'll somehow need to explain, which she can't in any rational way. As Barker told it, her fate sounds closer to the far more bleak ending that Jordan Peele's "Get Out" almost had.
Nikki is going to continue the cycle of tragedy after Obsession
Curry Barker's rationale makes sense. While there are very fantastical things that happen in "Obsession," part of what makes it all work is that this is all unfolding in a world that otherwise feels very, very grounded. So, yeah, Nikki is probably going to go to jail because that's what would happen to someone covered in blood at the scene of a horrific crime. Who else is it going to be pinned on, and how could Nikki possibly explain any of it away? The cycle of tragedy continues.
What does that mean for a potential sequel to "Obsession" down the line? That's tough to say. Theoretically, Barker could borrow a page from "Smile 2" and pay off the first movie's bleak ending by ultimately focusing on a new set of characters in a different situation. There's no reason someone else couldn't break a "One Wish Willow" and have it go horribly wrong for viewers' twisted enjoyment.
All we know for certain is that Barker is making some very different horror movies next, including his horror comedy "Anything but Ghosts," which has already completed filming. He's also been tapped by A24 to direct the next "Texas Chainsaw Massacre" movie, which will undoubtedly be happening sooner rather than later. So, a sequel to "Obsession" probably couldn't happen any time soon.
As it stands, "Obsession" is the biggest horror movie at the box office in 2026, with $210 million and counting. That's why Barker has already been offered a massive payday for his next movie, which he hasn't even pitched yet. He's going to be a busy man with a lot of options. Meanwhile, Nikki is rotting in prison for crimes she didn't commit. A tragedy.
"Obsession" is in theaters now.