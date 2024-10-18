Here's How Smile 2 Pays Off The First Movie's Bleak Ending

Spoilers for "Smile" and "Smile 2" follow.

Horror sequels are often unlike other sequels. Since the nature of horror movies often dictates that a lot of people end up dead by the time the end credits roll, sequels often have to resort to going off in new directions with brand new characters. But that doesn't mean there isn't some connective tissue linking them together. "Smile 2" (read our review for the sequel here) does indeed introduce us to a brand new main character — tormented pop starr Skye Riley, played by Naomi Scott. And that makes sense, since the main character the first movie, Rose Cotter (Sosie Bacon), ended up dying during the movie's big climax.

To recap: the "Smile" movies are about a demonic force that infects people like a disease. To "catch" this infection, a victim fist witnesses someone dying by suicide (the suicide is actually caused by the demon/monster/whatever you want to call it). The witness then spends about a week slowly going insane, experiencing horrifying visions and frequently seeing people with big creepy grins on their faces. After a week is up, the smile monster crawls its way inside the tormented person and forces them to die by suicide in front of someone else, thus spreading the infection/curse to a new host.

In the first film, Rose was a therapist who became cursed after one of her patients slit her own throat in front of her. Rose then spent the bulk of the movie going out of her mind, tormented by both the scary visions and also her own traumatic past (it's eventually revealed that she let her abusive mother die of a drug overdose). At the very end of the movie, the smile monster makes its presence known, possesses Rose by crawling into her mouth (gross!), and then forces Rose to set herself on fire. Ah, but remember: in order for this to work for the smile monster, there has to be another witness to pass the curse to. That unlucky person was Joel (Kyle Gallner), a cop and Rose's ex-boyfriend, who showed up at the last moment just to watch Rose burn to death. And while "Smile 2" ends up being the story of Skye Riley, the movie doesn't forget about Joel.