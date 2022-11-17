Why Smile Star Kyle Gallner Thinks The Movie Was A Huge Hit [Exclusive]

Every year has its share of horror hits, but it's safe to say that 2022 has been extraordinarily kind to the genre, especially this fall. Seeing the likes of "Barbarian," "Halloween Ends, "Terrifier 2," and "Pearl" thrive at the box office within a two-month span is the kind of streak you always dream about but rarely see come to fruition. It sent a widespread message across the industry that horror, whether it comes from a major studio or an independent production, is one of the major factors keeping movie theaters alive. To further drive the point home, "Smile" pulled a real sneak attack this past month.

Based on director Parker Finn's 2020 short film "Laura Hasn't Slept," the screen adaptation follows a psychiatrist (Sosie Bacon) who investigates a string of mysterious deaths after she falls under an apparent curse that manifests itself through a series of unnerving smiles. Even if you take out its significant monetary value to the genre, you would still be left with a really eerie horror movie that gets under your skin. The DNA of "Smile" may borrow aspects from "It Follows" and Gore Verbinski's "The Ring," yet it still retains this persistent sense of dread as the central mystery unfolds.

There are a number of different reasons as to how Finn's chiller grew into one of 2022's greatest success stories, and "Smile" star Kyle Gallner seems to know exactly why.