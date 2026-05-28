Obsession Director Curry Barker Is Being Offered A Massive Payday For His Next Movie
Despite there being a new "Star Wars" movie in theaters for the first time in seven years, the biggest story right now is director Curry Barker and his breakout hit "Obsession." While "The Mandalorian and Grogu" has proven to be a modest win for "Star Wars" at the box office, Barker's film has become a downright phenomenon, reaching far beyond the typical, feverish horror crowd. In fact, he's already received a hefty offer from a Hollywood studio eager to partner up with Barker on his next movie.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, an unnamed studio attempted to make a preemptive offer of $10 million to Barker for his next original movie. The wildest part? Barker hasn't even pitched the film yet. This was a sight unseen offer simply based on the idea that the movie could prove to be a huge success. For context, "Obsession" did something no other horror movie has done at the box office before, increasing its take by a whopping 39% in its second weekend despite competition from Mando and Baby Yoda. As of this writing, the movie has earned $90 million globally and will very soon pass the $100 million mark. It still has a lot of room to run. The sky is the limit.
Mind you, Barker made "Obsession" for a reported $750,000. It was ultimately acquired by Focus Features for a reported $14 million after premiering at the Toronto International Film Festival. That has proved to be money well spent. The horror maestros at Blumhouse produced the movie, so, as a result, they had the right to first negotiations in regards to Barker's next film. As such, the unnamed studio that put the $10 million offer on the table backed off. For now.
A bidding war may be on the horizon.
Curry Barker is Hollywood's next big thing
THR noted that a third studio is also readying to make a move if/when the opportunity arises. If negotiations with Blumhouse don't go to Curry Barker's liking, these other studios could then pounce and the as-of-yet un-pitched project could go to the highest bidder. Or whichever deal Barker favors, be it based on money or other factors. Either way, he's in the driver's seat and an enviable position for any young filmmaker.
Barker and "Obsession" have further cemented a trend in horror, with YouTubers now breaking into Hollywood in a big way, with regularity, via the genre. Markiplier did it earlier this year with "Iron Lung," and Kane Parsons is about to do it with what looks to be one of the year's biggest box office surprises with "Backrooms." Basically, Barker is the man of the moment, but he's not the only one. Indeed, there's an emerging crop of genre filmmakers who are young and will be highly sought after.
Barker, meanwhile, will be busy for the foreseeable future. He's making some very different horror movies next, having already shot his next original film, "Anything but Ghosts," with Blumhouse once again producing and Focus Features set to distribute it. After that, Barker has a deal to direct a new "Texas Chainsaw Massacre" movie for A24 (which the studio will surely want to make happen as soon as possible, given how hot Barker is at the moment).
In other words, the studios lining up to get in on the Curry Barker gold rush may need to be patient. But the fact that these huge offers are already being put on the table for a non-existence movie is telling. Barker is shaping up to be the next big thing.
"Obsession" is in theaters now.