Obsession Director Curry Barker Is Being Offered A Massive Payday For His Next Movie

Despite there being a new "Star Wars" movie in theaters for the first time in seven years, the biggest story right now is director Curry Barker and his breakout hit "Obsession." While "The Mandalorian and Grogu" has proven to be a modest win for "Star Wars" at the box office, Barker's film has become a downright phenomenon, reaching far beyond the typical, feverish horror crowd. In fact, he's already received a hefty offer from a Hollywood studio eager to partner up with Barker on his next movie.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, an unnamed studio attempted to make a preemptive offer of $10 million to Barker for his next original movie. The wildest part? Barker hasn't even pitched the film yet. This was a sight unseen offer simply based on the idea that the movie could prove to be a huge success. For context, "Obsession" did something no other horror movie has done at the box office before, increasing its take by a whopping 39% in its second weekend despite competition from Mando and Baby Yoda. As of this writing, the movie has earned $90 million globally and will very soon pass the $100 million mark. It still has a lot of room to run. The sky is the limit.

Mind you, Barker made "Obsession" for a reported $750,000. It was ultimately acquired by Focus Features for a reported $14 million after premiering at the Toronto International Film Festival. That has proved to be money well spent. The horror maestros at Blumhouse produced the movie, so, as a result, they had the right to first negotiations in regards to Barker's next film. As such, the unnamed studio that put the $10 million offer on the table backed off. For now.

A bidding war may be on the horizon.