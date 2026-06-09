Cape Fear Star Patrick Wilson Reveals His Biggest Horror Movie Lesson [Exclusive]

Horror is having a huge moment on both the big and small screen, and each successive film and show is engaging in a silent game of one-upmanship in terms of content. Between things like "Obsession," "Backrooms," and (Guillermo del Toro-approved) "Widows Bay," the genre is pushing boundaries in new and exciting ways. The main way Apple TV's "Cape Fear" is making itself known in this busy genre space is through sheer intensity. Right from the first episode, the exonerated convict Max Cady (Javier Bardem) is making moves to manipulate the lives and the psyches of the attorneys who helped put him in jail, Anna and Tom Bowden (Amy Adams and Patrick Wilson). While the show's tone is certainly varied, even intentionally humorous at times, it's generally a very harrowing experience, made even more so by the actors' commitment.

While most people might assume that making a show like "Cape Fear" would require an on-set environment conducive to crafting such intense performances, that couldn't be further from the truth. In fact, it's far easier for the cast to reach such levels of tension if they're able to drop it in between takes. That's the biggest lesson that Patrick Wilson learned from his years of appearing in horror movies, specifically the "Insidious" and "The Conjuring" franchises. As he explained to me in a recent chat, he applied this lesson to "Cape Fear," and though it may sound perverse, it resulted in a very fun working experience for himself and his fellow actors.