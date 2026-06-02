Guillermo Del Toro Just Made A Bold Claim About Apple TV's Latest Horror Series

Guillermo del Toro is an expert at his craft. His deep love for the medium of animation only constitutes one aspect of his astounding artistry, which has also manifested in his career-spanning appreciation for monsters. His most recent film, 2025's "Frankenstein," marked the end of an era for the storyteller as well, as his creative interests and priorities are now shifting.

Having helmed movies ranging from "Cronos" to "Pacific Rim," del Toro certainly knows a thing or two about good storytelling, especially in the realm of horror. The "Pan's Labyrinth" director even took to Twitter (now officially known as X) to make a bold claim about the ongoing Apple TV horror/comedy series "Widow's Bay," writing:

"If I may — in my estimation — 'Widow's Bay' may very well be the best streaming series in a long time ... and hands down one of the most mesmerizing acts of narrative prestidigitation in Horror."

Notably, del Toro is no stranger to recommending or amplifying projects that he deems worthwhile. All the same, this is a rather audacious statement — one that del Toro reiterated by reposting other comments that express similar sentiments toward the show. A common thread uniting these posts is praise for Matthew Rhys ("The Americans," "Perry Mason"), who plays Tom Loftis, the mayor of Widow's Bay.

Critical reviews for the Apple TV show are overwhelmingly positive, too. "Widow's Bay" is likewise described as an "outlandish horror/comedy that stokes the genre's well-worn tropes to winning effect" on Rotten Tomatoes, where it sports a 97% critical rating at the time of writing.

Does "Widow's Bay" truly live up to del Toro's enthusiastic proclamation? The answer obviously depends on who you ask, but, at the least, it's enjoyable enough thanks to its deft blend of humor and horror. Let's dive deeper into this spooky tale.