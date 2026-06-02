Guillermo Del Toro Just Made A Bold Claim About Apple TV's Latest Horror Series
Guillermo del Toro is an expert at his craft. His deep love for the medium of animation only constitutes one aspect of his astounding artistry, which has also manifested in his career-spanning appreciation for monsters. His most recent film, 2025's "Frankenstein," marked the end of an era for the storyteller as well, as his creative interests and priorities are now shifting.
Having helmed movies ranging from "Cronos" to "Pacific Rim," del Toro certainly knows a thing or two about good storytelling, especially in the realm of horror. The "Pan's Labyrinth" director even took to Twitter (now officially known as X) to make a bold claim about the ongoing Apple TV horror/comedy series "Widow's Bay," writing:
"If I may — in my estimation — 'Widow's Bay' may very well be the best streaming series in a long time ... and hands down one of the most mesmerizing acts of narrative prestidigitation in Horror."
Notably, del Toro is no stranger to recommending or amplifying projects that he deems worthwhile. All the same, this is a rather audacious statement — one that del Toro reiterated by reposting other comments that express similar sentiments toward the show. A common thread uniting these posts is praise for Matthew Rhys ("The Americans," "Perry Mason"), who plays Tom Loftis, the mayor of Widow's Bay.
Critical reviews for the Apple TV show are overwhelmingly positive, too. "Widow's Bay" is likewise described as an "outlandish horror/comedy that stokes the genre's well-worn tropes to winning effect" on Rotten Tomatoes, where it sports a 97% critical rating at the time of writing.
Does "Widow's Bay" truly live up to del Toro's enthusiastic proclamation? The answer obviously depends on who you ask, but, at the least, it's enjoyable enough thanks to its deft blend of humor and horror. Let's dive deeper into this spooky tale.
Widow's Bay is an enjoyable horror/comedy series
If the term "Widow's Bay" evokes images of an eerie small town that belongs in a Stephen King novel, you would be correct. It's a place with a less-than-ideal history of storms, disappearances, and other mishaps, with some rumors pointing to a supernatural element at play. Matthew Rhys' Loftis, however, wants to battle these odds and turn Widow's Bay into a quaint tourist spot. This desire isn't misplaced, as the island is beautiful to look at and holds appeal for those who wish to disconnect from the chaos of city life for a few days. The skeptical Loftis ignores local claims that the island is cursed, but he's in for a rude awakening once a string of increasingly bizarre occurrences starts taking place.
Not everyone likes horror with a side of comedy, but "Widow's Bay" manages to hook audiences with an earnest exploration of its idiosyncratic characters. Indeed, the people who inhabit the titular island, such as Loftis' lonesome assistant, Patricia (Kate O'Flynn), and resident woo-woo believer Wyck (Stephen Root), emerge as fleshed-out individuals in a setting that feels incredibly lived-in. Also, the series makes excellent use of guest stars to deliver its scariest episode yet, which is impressive for an anthology-style narrative that leans into outlandish humor whenever it can.
Meanwhile, the show's subversive storytelling (which Guillermo del Toro additionally highlighted) is tempered by its references, including elements or sequences that evoke "Jaws" or "Halloween." You'll even find thematic links to acclaimed titles like "Midnight Mass" or "The Witch" whenever the series elects to ramp up the horror with superstition and mythmaking. In short: If this all sounds intriguing, then "Widow's Bay" might just be up your alley.
"Widow's Bay" is streaming on Apple TV.