Why Frankenstein Marks The End Of An Era For Director Guillermo Del Toro

Guillermo del Toro is many things. He's an Oscar-winning director. He's a man capable of delivering blockbuster thrills, as evidenced by 2013's giant robots vs. kaiju epic "Pacific Rim." He's also obsessed with monsters dating back to his earliest works such as "Cronos," leading right up to his Best Picture winner "The Shape of Water." And now? He's tackled one of the ultimate monsters with his new take on "Frankenstein" for Netflix. With that, it seems that del Toro has come to the end of one road and the beginning of another as a filmmaker.

In the book "Frankenstein: Written and Directed by Guillermo del Toro," the filmmaker explains that in the three decades that he's been a director, he's developed a style that came in handy while making his adaptation of Mary Shelley's classic novel. Interestingly though, the director also states that this marks something of a conclusion to the journey he's been on:

"In three decades of filmmaking, I had developed a style and a method that would be called on every day of this production. I patiently gathered a small list of people I would rely on when the time came. All these arts and crafts people have lent their skill, abilities, and passion for perfection to this film, a film that concludes a quest that started at age seven on a Sunday and ends here – in a blessed enterprise moved by love upon love upon love for monsters."

Del Toro does, indeed, love monsters. He even recently said that four of his other movies, "Cronos," "Mimic," "Blade II," and "Hellboy," are "Frankenstein" stories of a sort, or close to it. But is he done with monsters now?