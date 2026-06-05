Why Tom Bowden From Apple TV's Cape Fear Looks So Familiar

Apple TV has brought a new vision of "Cape Fear" to life, this time as a TV show as opposed to a movie. Martin Scorsese's "Cape Fear" was itself a remake of the 1962 crime thriller of the same name. Now, we get to see what the premise looks like on the small screen in modern day as a prestige, limited series. It doesn't hurt that Scorsese is on board as one of the producers alongside the great Steven Spielberg. That also helped the show secure a killer cast.

The series centers on happily married attorneys Anna (Amy Adams) and Tom Bowden (Patrick Wilson). Unfortunately, when Max Cady (Javier Bardem), the notorious killer the Bowdens were responsible for putting behind bars, is let out of prison, he wants vengeance, putting them both in peril. Nick Antosca ("Channel Zero") created the show, and it's been met with acclaim so far, with /Film's Bill Bria calling "Cape Fear" an "intense and insidiously manipulative" thriller in his review.

Those watching along may well recognize the actors at the center of the action. Adams, of course, has multiple Oscar nominations under her belt, having starred in everything from "Enchanted" to "American Hustle." Bardem, meanwhile, is an Oscar-winner who folks will recognize from "No Country for Old Men" and "Skyfall," among many other films. But what about Wilson?

If Tom Bowden looks familiar, there are plenty of good reasons for that. Wilson has been a steadily working actor for decades now, having appeared in tons of high-profile movies and TV shows over the years. And while he doesn't have as much name recognition as certain other hard-working actors out there, he's absolutely earned his place as one of Hollywood's rock-solid, go-to performers.