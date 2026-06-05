Why Tom Bowden From Apple TV's Cape Fear Looks So Familiar
Apple TV has brought a new vision of "Cape Fear" to life, this time as a TV show as opposed to a movie. Martin Scorsese's "Cape Fear" was itself a remake of the 1962 crime thriller of the same name. Now, we get to see what the premise looks like on the small screen in modern day as a prestige, limited series. It doesn't hurt that Scorsese is on board as one of the producers alongside the great Steven Spielberg. That also helped the show secure a killer cast.
The series centers on happily married attorneys Anna (Amy Adams) and Tom Bowden (Patrick Wilson). Unfortunately, when Max Cady (Javier Bardem), the notorious killer the Bowdens were responsible for putting behind bars, is let out of prison, he wants vengeance, putting them both in peril. Nick Antosca ("Channel Zero") created the show, and it's been met with acclaim so far, with /Film's Bill Bria calling "Cape Fear" an "intense and insidiously manipulative" thriller in his review.
Those watching along may well recognize the actors at the center of the action. Adams, of course, has multiple Oscar nominations under her belt, having starred in everything from "Enchanted" to "American Hustle." Bardem, meanwhile, is an Oscar-winner who folks will recognize from "No Country for Old Men" and "Skyfall," among many other films. But what about Wilson?
If Tom Bowden looks familiar, there are plenty of good reasons for that. Wilson has been a steadily working actor for decades now, having appeared in tons of high-profile movies and TV shows over the years. And while he doesn't have as much name recognition as certain other hard-working actors out there, he's absolutely earned his place as one of Hollywood's rock-solid, go-to performers.
Patrick Wilson has been a reliably great actor for a long time
Over the last 20 years, it's hard to find a busier actor than Patrick Wilson in terms of the sheer number of high-profile projects they've been meaningfully involved with. He got his start as an actor in the early 2000s in the miniseries "Angels in America" before taking on his first major movie role in 2004's "The Alamo," which was one of the biggest box office flops of all time. Hardly Wilson's fault, to be certain.
From there, he starred consistently in movies, including "The Phantom of the Opera," "Hard Candy," "Running with Scissors," "Lakeview Terrace," and "Passengers," among others. Ultimately, one of his first truly big breaks came with Zack Snyder's 2009 superhero epic "Watchmen," in which he played Nite Owl. That kicked off a string of bigger roles in bigger movies, including a lead role in "Insidious," a low-budget box office smash that proved James Wan is a horror maestro. Wilson would later return to direct and star in 2023's "Insidious: The Red Door."
"Insidious" also kicked off a string of collaborations between its director and star, with Wan going on to cast Wilson in both of his "Aquaman" movies (among other projects). In addition, Wilson spent the 2010s appearing in films like "The A-Team," "Prometheus," "The Founder," and "The Commuter." Most notably, though, he starred in Wan's 2013 horror film "The Conjuring" as Ed Warren, a role that he's since reprised in many Conjuring Universe movies, including 2025's "The Conjuring: Last Rites."
On top of all that, Wilson has popped up in shows like "A Gifted Man," "Fargo," and "Girls," as well as the films "In the Tall Grass," "Moonfall," and "Midway." The man stays busy.
"Cape Fear" is now streaming on Apple TV.