The Alamo Was One Of The Biggest Box Office Flops Of All Time – What Happened?

If I ask you the question, "do you know why the Alamo movie flopped?," you're likely to have one of three answers, none of them flattering. "Which Alamo movie flop?" "They made a movie about the Alamo?" "Why are you at my birthday party? Do I know you?"

You'll be forgiven, in other words, if you don't remember "The Alamo." Long ago, before IP took over the world, Hollywood used to throw massive, just ungodly amounts of cash behind widescreen epics — historical, romantic, fantastic, it didn't matter. The abiding principle was that once the weather started to warm up, people would always want to go to an ice-cold movie theater and watch something about huge feelings that featured huge movie stars evading huge explosions.

That is exactly the setup for "The Alamo," the 2004 chapter in a long history of failed attempts to make American audiences care about the Battle of the Alamo. D.W. Griffith failed in 1915 ("The Martyrs of the Alamo"), Disney failed in 1950 ("Davy Crockett"), and John Wayne did an okay job in 1960 ("The Alamo"). A battle in which an insurgent band of Mexican soldiers reclaimed a contested military outpost near San Antonio, laying waste to virtually every white settler in sight and prompting an outsize wallop of revenge, leading to the cessation of the landmass that would become Texas and the outbreak of the bloody Mexican-American war sounds dramatic enough for a good movie. So why hasn't one been made? And what made John Lee Hancock's 2004 effort in particular such a bomb? Let's explore!