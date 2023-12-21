Why Aquaman Director James Wan Keeps On Casting Patrick Wilson In His Movies [Exclusive]

Some pretty famous actor/director pairings have defined a sizable portion of classic cinema over the years. Martin Scorsese and Robert De Niro; the Coen brothers and Frances McDormand; Guillermo del Toro and Doug Jones. It's a legendary list and one that should most certainly include James Wan and Patrick Wilson. Dating back to 2010's smash hit "Insidious," the duo have worked together on six of Wan's directorial efforts (and many more that he's produced). That sixth collaboration came in "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom," which is just now making its way to theaters after several long delays.

But why is it that Wan continues to cast Wilson in his films? In fairness, this is a sequel and Wilson's Orm is a big part of the story. Even so, the two clearly want to keep working with one another. /Film's own Jacob Hall recently spoke with Wan in anticipation of the sequel's release and asked the filmmaker about their continued partnership. Here's what he had to say about it:

"It's pretty simple. Patrick is a talented actor. He's great. He's really easy to work with. He is no fuss. At the end of the day, he is a big film buff. He's such a film fan, which some people were a little bit surprised when he wanted to direct. He went on to direct the next 'Insidious' film, but not for me."

Indeed, Wilson directed this year's "Insidious: The Red Door," which went on to become a very big hit. Wan returned as a producer on the project, extending the scope of their ongoing creative collaborations. Between that franchise, "The Conjuring," and "Aquaman," good things happen when these two work together.