Director James Wan Doesn't Even Know How To Make A 'Realistic' Aquaman Movie [Exclusive Interview]

Did the success of the first "Aquaman" open new doors for the sequel? What elements were you allowed to lean into now that people knew that you could make a billion dollar superhero movie?

I think, from a creative standpoint, having done it in the first film, is really the idea that we can lean into the more absurd aspect of the "Aquaman" world. All the strange and quirky characters and the world itself. I feel like I don't have to explain myself as much as I needed to on the first film. [laughs] Having seen the first one, I think everyone collectively kind of goes, "Oh yeah, yeah, we know what we're doing now. Okay, cool. Let's do that. Oh, I'm talking to a human shark? Yeah, I get it. Okay, that's fine. I'm talking to an octopus who is on a secret mission with me? Okay, that's cool."

That octopus is really popular. Within two days within coming out, everybody I know was talking about the drumming octopus. And now you have permission to beef him up into a supporting character. That's got to be validating that you can do that.

Yeah, no, again, I am a big fan of Topo. I am a big fan of Topo from the Silver Age comic book. And I wanted to have him have a stronger presence in the first movie, but we just couldn't kind of work it out. We couldn't cram him into the story. And so ultimately, we just sort of had him do a cameo on the first film. And it was great. We were validated that when the movie came out, people spoke highly of Topo, the drumming octopus. And now we know that we can actually use him judiciously as a character in this one. I love the relationship in the comic book, which Jason gets to play up even more in the movie with Topo. He is a bit of a sidekick, but he's a really fun character for the two of them.

"Aquaman" arrived at time when I think people were still pretty obsessed with superhero movies as being, for lack of a better term, realistic. Can you talk about why people are so ready for the more fantastical, goofy, silly Aquaman stories? Because people clearly embraced it.

Yeah, yeah. I mean, I got to be honest: I did not know how to do a realistic "Aquaman" movie. Do you know what I mean? With all of these things, I just could not wrap my head around that version. I mean, I am not quite sure if I would want to make "The Dark Knight" version of "Aquaman." It's different if your character has been around for a while and you're trying to find different ways to reinvent the character. But it's the first time out of the gate, at least cinematically on the big screen. We've never seen the Aquaman story, the Aquaman world, portrayed to that level.

And I just knew that I wanted, and I had to, embrace the quirkiest side of this world. I feel like it allows me as a filmmaker to do a lot more, to have fun with it. The ocean is a kind of dark and scary place, and I wanted to show sides of that, but I also want to show that in the world of Atlantis, it can be magical as well, and it can be fun, it can be uplifting, it can be a world that makes you kind of go, "I would love to have the ability to breathe underwater so that I can visit a place like Atlantis." That was really my main mission statement on the first film.