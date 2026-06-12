10 Best Sci-Fi Movies Of Each Year In The 1990s

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Movies are one of life's great escapes, and that's especially the case when it comes to science fiction films. The genre offers an endless variety of imaginative situations and worlds — some better and some worse than our own — to deliver wonder, thrills, and thought-provoking ideas. We're big fans of the otherworldly genre around these parts as evidenced by our epic list of over 100 of the sci-fi's best films and our look at this decade's best sci-fi movies so far.

But looking back in time, the 1990s saw a big shift in Hollywood's sci-fi output thanks to the increasing advent of digital effects. That can be argued as both a positive and a negative, depending on your view, but there's no denying that plenty of fantastic sci-fi films hit screens from 1990 to 1999. Some feature big stars, others focus on big ideas, but all of them have stood the test of time over the past three decades (or so) to remain acclaimed favorites.

Now keep reading for a look at the best sci-fi movies from each year of the 1990s.