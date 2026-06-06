Scary Movie 2026's Best Movie Parody Isn't About Horror At All

This article contains mild spoilers for "Scary Movie."

When it comes to discussing the best jokes or bits in a parody film, obviously everyone's mileage may vary. Throwing a ton of gags at the wall and seeing what sticks has long been part of the formula for the parody film, and that goes double for the "Scary Movie" franchise. It's practically a feature of them, as the series has prided itself on punching down, up, and every which way with its deluge of jokes ever since the 2000 original.

"Scary Movie," the self-titled latest installment in the series (parodying the "back to basics" titling convention adopted by 2018's "Halloween" and 2022's "Scream"), carries on the franchise's tradition of blending together parodies of (mostly) recent horror movies, pop culture references, topical humor, and the like. Another tradition that the Wayans family haven't shied away from upon their return to the series is its penchant for ribald, gross-out, and just plain offensive jokes.

While the film resorting to lowest common denominator gags certainly isn't commendable, it does create a tone where audiences are expecting the worst. Thus, when the movie makes a surprisingly highbrow (or at least not lowbrow) joke, it feels that much more clever than it might otherwise. This is exactly the case with the best movie parody in "Scary Movie," which isn't about horror at all. It's a faux trailer parodying the recent box office sensation "Michael," and compared to a lot of the rest of the movie, the main gag in it could actually be called wholesome.