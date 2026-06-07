5 Classic Young Adult Sci-Fi Books That Have Never Been Adapted Into Movies (But Totally Should Be)

There was a good, solid decade there when Hollywood was intensely interested in sci-fi novels written for a young adult audience. This was the decade that saw multiple novels-turned-movies set in dystopian futures, in which brave teenagers fought a fascistic establishment that would treat them as grist for its own nefarious purposes. This was a decade that saw the release of the first films based on Suzanne Collins' "Hunger Games" books. It saw the release of the "Divergent" movies, the "Maze Runner" movies, as well as "The Giver," "The Host," "I Am Number Four," "The 5th Wave," and "Ender's Game."

The problem with all these YA adaptations is that they all seemed to cover very similar tropes. They were all set in oppressive worlds, and sported similar tones of po-faced determination. The protagonists were typically brave soldiers, often "chosen ones," and outwitted the adult world, sometimes requiring them to sacrifice someone or lose someone dear to them. Often, there was a love story folded in as well. Their similarities made the era's YA sci-fi adaptations feel too much like a trend. And indeed, many of the YA sci-fi movies that once populated the late '00s and '10s are now much less frequent.

But the realm of sci-fi YA novels is vast and imaginative and doesn't need to cover the dystopian territory already explored in "The Hunger Games." Indeed, when one goes back a generation, one can find a vast variety of sci-fi novels intended for a young audience that are just waiting to be adapted into films. Some of the books below are by authors that Hollywood is still waiting to discover, and they have written piles of books that will make for some fascinating sci-fi movies.