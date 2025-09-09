Dwayne Johnson's Next Movie Is From The Best Kids Author You've Never Read

Dwayne Johnson, who is typically known for his outsized wrestler's physique, was recently seen in public far skinnier than he has ever been. It was dramatic enough to notice, and Entertainment Weekly asked him about it at the Toronto International Film Festival. He noted that he was actually slimming down in preparation for an upcoming role, that of a 70-year-old man who befriends a chicken. It seems that Johnson will be re-teaming with his "The Smashing Machine" director, Benny Safdie, to work on an unusual, kid-friendly project in the form of "Lizard Music," a film based on the book of the same name by Daniel Pinkwater. Apparently, Safdie pitched the idea to Johnson after wrapping "Smashing Machine," and the latter immediately said he wanted to play the Chicken Man.

Now, Pinkwater isn't exactly a household name, but kids of the early 1980s may know him well. Pinkwater, now 83, has been authoring books for children and young adults since the 1970s, and they have always been weirdly whimsical and delightfully odd. He might be best known for his 1977 book "The Hoboken Chicken Emergency," a story about a young boy who accidentally buys a live six-foot chicken for his family's Thanksgiving meal. The boy and the chicken bond and become friends, although chaos breaks out in Hoboken after the chicken breaks loose and runs amok. "The Hoboken Chicken Emergency" was adapted into an obscure TV movie in 1984, marking the first and only time one of Pinkwater's books has been adapted to the screen to date. "Lizard Music" will be the second.

If Johnson's announcement of "Lizard Music" was your first exposure to Pinkwater, read below for a further primer. The short of it? Pinkwater is the best author you haven't yet discovered.