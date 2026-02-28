Star Trek: Starfleet Academy Casts A Spotlight On One Of The Great American Playwrights

This article contains spoilers for "Star Trek: Starfleet Academy" season 1, episode 8 – "The Life of the Stars"

The kids of "Star Trek: Starfleet Academy" are not alright. After "Starfleet Academy" episode 6 revealed Nus Braka's (Paul Giamatti) true motivation and the USS Miyazaki exercise led to the show's first hard-hitting major death, the young main characters are dealing with an array of lingering trauma. Tensions bubble to the surface when Tarima Sadal (Zoë Steiner) returns from recuperating on Betazed and is transferred to Starfleet Academy, where her psychic sensitivity can be monitored.

Recognizing the need for trauma counseling but knowing that conventional therapy won't work, Nahla Ake (Holly Hunter) calls in "Star Trek: Discovery" veteran Sylvia Tilly (Mary Wiseman), who sits the main cadets down for an obligatory drama class. Initially, the only one who's invested is SAM (Kerrice Brooks), who finds the perfect play for the situation: Thornton Wilder's Pulitzer prize-winning 1938 classic "Our Town." Set in a theater where it's being performed and featuring a stage manager figure as a fourth wall-breaking narrator, the meta play hides deep meaning within its slice-of-life structure ... and as SAM recognizes, its main characters fit the cadets' current mental state to a tee.

"Our Town" also factors in the B-plot, which deals with SAM's own particular brand of trauma. When her seemingly unfixable glitches take her out, Ake and the Doctor (Roberto Picardo) bring her to her native Kasq. Here, the Doctor's voluntary detachment from others casts him (as well as Ake, whose long lifespan makes her an oubside observer) in the stage manager role. The Doctor ultimately chooses to embrace connection, staying on Kasq as SAM's father figure as the young hologram gets to experience a real-time childhood, and fains the resiliency to deal with negative experiences.