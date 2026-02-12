Star Trek: Starfleet Academy's First Major Death Hits Harder Than You'd Expect

This article contains spoilers for "Star Trek: Starfleet Academy" season 1, episode 6 — "Come, Let's Away."

After the profoundly entertaining and meaningful resolution to "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine" character Benjamin Sisko's (Avery Brooks) storyline in "Star Trek: Starfleet Academy" season 1, episode 5 ("Series Acclimation Mil,") the show pivots to the land of immediate stakes and terrifying villains. "Come, Let's Away" showcases new sides of several key characters — and features a surprisingly hard-hitting major death when the Vulcan War College cadet B'Avi (Alexander Eling) falls.

The episode revolves around a joint training exercise between the Academy and the War College, which goes awry when a group of cannibalistic raiders called Furies attack the husk of the experimental vessel USS Miyazaki. With several Starfleet and War Academy cadets as hostages, the threat of the Furies force the captured cadets to work together like never before.

Up to this point, the War College cadets have largely played an adversarial role to our Academy heroes, with B'Avi as one of its ringleaders. However, "Come, Let's Away" smartly shows that despite academic rivalries, B'Avi is a smart, thoughtful guy. He proves himself to be a genuinely good, heroic cadet who's ready to selflessly fight the Furies at every turn. Because of this rapid-fire character development, it's a genuine shock to see B'Avi unexpectedly die when he steps in front of a Fury gun to save Caleb Mir (Sandro Rosta).