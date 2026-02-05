How Star Trek: Starfleet Academy Resolves Deep Space Nine's Biggest Storyline

This article contains spoilers for "Star Trek: Starfleet Academy" episode 5, "Series Acclimation Mil."

In the latest episode of "Star Trek: Starfleet Academy" (read our season 1 review here). the character of Sam (Kerrice Brooks) reveals that she's serving as an emissary for her home planet of Kasq, a planet populated entirely by living, intelligent holograms. Sam was programmed to look, think, and behave like a 17-year-old, but she was actually only created a few months earlier, giving her a valuable, childlike naïveté. Her programmers created Sam to be the emissary to her species, sent to Starfleet Academy to gather information about organic life forms — something Sam's photonic people know little about.

Because she is an emissary, Sam is drawn to other famous emissaries in "Star Trek" history, notably, the long-lost Captain Sisko (Avery Brooks) from "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine." On "Deep Space Nine," Sisko was the first person to come into contact with a species of non-corporeal aliens that lived inside a stable wormhole near the planet of Bajor. The Bajoran clergy felt that the wormhole aliens were actually godlike Prophets in their religion, meaning Sisko became an important Bajoran religious figure called the Emissary to the Prophets.

"Deep Space Nine" ended in 1999 after seven seasons, and Sisko, after struggling with his status as a religious figure, finally accepted that there is a spiritual dimension to the universe. He entered the wormhole and never emerged, perhaps becoming a non-corporeal deity himself. The fate of Captain Sisko has been a question mark ever since.

"Starfleet Academy" however, finally reveals what happened to Sisko — or rather, what didn't happen to him. Over eight centuries after the end of "Deep Space Nine" (when "Starfleet Academy" is set) there is still no report that Sisko ever returned.