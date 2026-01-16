One Major Thing About Paul Giamatti's Star Trek: Starfleet Academy Costume Changed His Performance [Exclusive]

"Star Trek: Starfleet Academy," the twelfth series in franchise history, has assembled some serious star power for its first season. Holly Hunter stars as Captain Nahla Ake of the USS Athena, Tig Notaro is onboard as engineer Jett Reno, Oded Fehr is Admiral Charles Vance, and Stephen Colbert is the voice of Starfleet Academy's Digital Dean of Students. But it's a special thrill to see genuine "Star Trek" fan Paul Giamatti in heavy makeup and a wild costume as part-Klingon, part-Tellarite wildcard Nus Braka. And, by his own admission, he's having a thrill playing him.

This will hopefully help longtime fans acclimate to what /Film's Jacob Hall calls "a weird show, a funky one even." With its focus primarily on young Starfleet recruits, it's essentially a YA drama, which might turn off hardcore Trekkies who generally don't watch shows like "Beverly Hills 90210" or "Riverdale." We'll have to wait and see how the rank-and-file fans respond over this first season, but Giamatti going ham as a nasty space pirate could be awfully enticing.

Giamatti hasn't done a lot of heavy makeup work throughout his career, so when /Film's Hall spoke with the actor at a press junket for the series, he asked him how his physical appearance, along with his costume, impacted his performance.