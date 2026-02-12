Star Trek: Starfleet Academy Episode 6 Finally Reveals Nus Braka's True Motivation

This article contains spoilers for "Star Trek: Starfleet Academy" season 1, episode 6 — "Come, Let's Away."

"Star Trek: Starfleet Academy" introduces a heavy-hitting villain in its very first episode. Dangerous and loathsome space pirate Nus Braka (Paul Giamatti, whose favorite "Star Trek" movie won't surprise you) is a Klingon-Tellarite hybrid who loves to sow chaos and discord. Braka returns as a key player in "Starfleet Academy" season 1, episode 6, "Come, Let's Away," where he seems to be the only person who can help rescue a group of cadets from the dangerous and violent Furies. In reality, however, Braka plays Starfleet like a violin to orchestrate a massive, destructive heist.

Apart from pulling off a crime that further establishes him as the Big Bad of the show, Braka uses his brief moment as a perceivably untouchable MVP to lord over Holly Hunter's Nahla Ake (a character with a cool connection to "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" herself) at every turn. In the episode, he also reveals what his main motivation is: pure, petty revenge, plain and simple.

We already knew that Ake and Braka have a bad history, as Braka helped Caleb (Sandro Rosta) and Anisha Mir (Tatiana Maslany) escape the long hand of the law, and Ake was the judge who sentenced him to prison. In "Come, Let's Away," Braka reveals the full extent of his disdain. He's now entirely fueled by his hatred toward the Federation in general, and Ake in particular, and he's preparing a personalized (and presumably nefarious) surprise for her.

