Holly Hunter's Star Trek: Starfleet Academy Character Has One Very Cool Connection To Strange New Worlds

Spoilers for "Star Trek: Starfleet Academy" episodes 1-2 to follow.

"Star Trek" is filled with aliens who look near or completely identical to humans. Even the most famous "Star Trek" alien of all, Mr. Spock, looks human aside from his pointed Vulcan ears (which were apparently too "Satanic" for certain executives when "Star Trek" was first being made). "Strange New Worlds" introduced yet another human-looking species: the extremely long-lived Lanthanite, represented by Enterprise engineer Pelia (Carol Kane).

Now, "Star Trek: Starfleet Academy" has brought in a second Lanthanite main cast member: Captain/Academy Chancellor Nahla Ake (Holly Hunter) is a half-Lanthanite. Note that "Starfleet Academy" is set in the 32nd century, so interspecies breeding has become all the more common. Even Nahla's first officer Lura Thok (Gina Yashere) is half Klingon, half Jem'Hadar (ancestry which raises all kinds of questions). The series' villain, Nus Braka (Paul Giamatti), is similarly half Klingon, half Tellarite.

Even if she's only half-Lanthanite, Nahla seems to enjoy the pseudo-immortality of those genes. Going off dialogue in the "Starfleet Academy" premiere, she's 422 years old. How does this inform her character? Starfleet's Fleet Admiral Charles Vance (Oded Fehr) wants Nahla as academy chancellor specifically because she's old enough to remember the glory days of the Federation before the Burn nearly wiped Starfleet out 120 years ago. Nahla has a better idea of the Starfleet ideal than almost anyone alive, and Vance wants her to pass that onto her students.

Nahla's age is plenty of time to lose precious things, though. In the emotional final scene of the episode, she admits to cadet Caleb Mir (Sandro Rosta) that she once had a son who enlisted in Starfleet, then died during the Burn. Caleb is looking for his lost mother (Tatiana Maslaney), while Nahla sees her son in him.