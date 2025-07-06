What Are Lathanites In Star Trek? The Species Explained

In the second season of "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds," the U.S.S. Enterprise needed a new chief engineer. The ship's previous engineer, Hemmer (Bruce Horak), was killed in a conflagration with the Gorn, and the ship was sad to lose his skill. Luckily, Captain Pike (Anson Mount) happened upon Pelia (Carol Kane), an eccentric, rules-averse gearhead with many years of experience. Indeed, when Pelia speaks in front of the language expert Uhura (Celia Rose-Gooding), her accent is identified as Lanthanite, a human-looking species that just happens to live many thousands of years.

Lanthanites hadn't been seen on "Star Trek" before, so Pelia's inclusion was a fun new addition to the franchise. As "Strange New Worlds" progressed, Trekkies learned that Lanthanites tend to be packrats, accumulating souvenirs from countless centuries of travel. There series also, thanks to a time travel widget, visited Pelia in the 21st century (in the episode "Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow"), and she looked exactly the same, not having aged a day in 200 years. She also noted in that same episode that she was alive at the same time as Pythagoras, who died around 490 BCE. "Strange New Worlds" takes place in the late 2250s and early 2260s, meaning Pelia is at the very least 2,750 years old. She is, however, likely much older.

Apart from these scant details, though, what else have we learned about Lanthanites so far? Because we Trekkies are a thorough lot, there is a lot that can be shared based on dialogue from the second season of "Strange New Worlds."