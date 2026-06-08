The Best Sam Raimi Movie Never Made Led To His Most Underrated Gem

Welcome to The Best Movies Never Made, a weekly look at the most fascinating, strange, and tantalizing films that came within striking distance of reality, but never actually made it in front of cameras — and maybe should have.

Who knows what evil lurks in the hearts of men? The Shadow knows. Who knows how to make a great "Shadow" movie? Sam Raimi probably does, but it's unlikely that we'll ever see it — even though it's always been one of his dream projects. Still, that dream dying ultimately led to the creation of "Darkman," so things could be worse, right?

But before we get to all of that, who is The Shadow? Created by Walter B. Gibson in 1930, The Shadow is a fedora-wearing, crime-fighting vigilante who rose to fame in pulp magazines and radio dramas. He's basically the original Batman; both heroes are wealthy bachelors and with secret identities who take on all manner of threats. In fact, the "Batman" comics have been accused of ripping off "The Shadow," and there is some weight to the argument.

With that said, Batman now eclipses his predecessor in terms of mainstream exposure. The Shadow continues to grace pop culture — usually by appearing in comic books — but his on-screen adventures are few and far between. Batman, meanwhile, gets a new live-action movie every few years, and they usually do big numbers at the box office.

Still, if there is one filmmaker who knows how to rejuvenate long-tenured heroes on the big screen, it's Sam Raimi. He has also wanted to make a "Shadow" movie for decades, only for the project to fall apart. That's a shame, as Raimi is the perfect filmmaker for a movie about Gibson's pulp vigilante. So, why did Raimi's attempts never come to fruition, and what might his "Shadow" movie have looked like if the stars had aligned?