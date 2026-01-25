Alec Baldwin's Superhero Movie With Ian McKellen Was A Critical And Commercial Flop

Given that Batman "plagiarized" The Shadow in his early days, it only seems fair that the latter returned the favor down the line. To be sure, the Dark Knight had far eclipsed his fellow pulp hero (who was created by writer Walter B. Gibson in the 1930s) by the end of the 20th century. Nevertheless, director Tim Burton's "Batman" rocking the box office in 1989 was all the incentive that Hollywood needed to reimagine the paterfamilias of noir-flavored vigilantes (specifically those who love waxing darkly poetic and slinking around major cities as they thwart evildoers at night) for the big screen.

Enter 1994's "The Shadow," a film that looks like a million bucks (unfortunate 1990s-era CGI aside). And well it should: It was directed by Russell Mulcahy (who helmed landmark music videos featuring the likes of Fleetwood Mac, Bonnie Tyler, and Elton John before breaking out as a filmmaker with 1986's "Highlander") and shot by Stephen H. Burum, the cinematographer behind the evocative black-and-white visuals of "Rumble Fish" and the slow motion wonder that is the Union Station stairway shootout in "The Untouchables." Toss in some shiny, exaggerated production design by Joseph C. Nemec II ("Terminator 2: Judgement Day"), and the movie depicts The Shadow's backyard of 1930s (or so) New York City as an "Art Deco nightmare," to quote Roger Ebert's enthusiastic review for the film.

In this case, though, Ebert was one of the rare critics who appreciated "The Shadow" and its crusade to one-up the shadowy superhero atmosphere and psychological visuals of Burton's "Batman." Even Alec Baldwin functioning at the height of his action star powers as the titular crime-fighter, along with an ensemble that included illustrious names like Ian McKellen and my man Tim Curry, couldn't save the movie from flopping both critically and commercially.