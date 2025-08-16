Marvel's Scarlett Johansson And Samuel L. Jackson First Crossed Paths In This Awful DC Movie

"The Spirit" stars Gabriel Macht as the titular superhero, the Spirit, who has ghost-like powers and fights against the evil supervillain Octopus, who is trying to take over the Spirit's home of Central City and achieve immortality by using the mystical Blood of Heracles. The movie is visually fascinating, taking cues from the look of "Sin City," mixing desaturated elements with pops of red, but it's also a confusing mess with a convoluted plot and some truly bizarre choices. Was it necessary to dress Jackson and Johansson in Nazi regalia while they torture the Spirit in a dentist's chair, or for Johansson's character, Silken Floss, to murder her pet kitten Muffin by melting it? "The Spirit" is weird, and it's mean, and no amount of looking kind of cool can save it, which is frankly typical of a lot of Miller's output.

While Miller was able to contribute to "Sin City" and helped make it one of the most authentic comic book adaptations out there, his work on "The Spirit" was a massive swing and a miss, crafting one of the worst comic book movies of all time. Some of Miller's comic books have been hugely influential, and his contributions to both the "Daredevil" and "Batman" comics have been massive, but it turns out that the guy just really can't direct a movie. Thank goodness the experience didn't sour Jackson or Johansson on comic book flicks, at least, because we still got to see them tear it up in the MCU.