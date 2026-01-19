Billy Zane's Attempt At Superhero Stardom Led To A '90s Flop That Deserves A Second Look

Something curious happened in the wake of Tim Burton's "Batman" in 1989. "Batman," to remind readers, cost a rather hefty $48 million to make, but did gangbusters numbers at the box office, making over $411 million back. In modern dollars, that's like a $125 million movie making $1.07 billion. Tim Burton became a box office superhero. Naturally, Hollywood rushed to churn out more successes like "Batman," and many other superhero projects were immediately greenlit across town. It's important to note that Burton's "Batman" film was highly stylized, designed to look like it took place in a fantasy version of the 1930s. It felt weirdly timeless, which may account for its success; it couldn't be easily dated. "Batman" felt more like a pulp 1930s comic strip than a high-tech modern comic book movie.

When Hollywood moved to imitate "Batman," they glommed on to that pulpiness rather than the source hero. Surprisingly, there wasn't a sudden flux of big-budget superhero movies about Wonder Woman, the Green Lantern, or The Flash. Instead, there was a string of highly stylized movies about 1930s pulp heroes, or which were at least evocative of 1930s pulp heroes. In 1989, Hollywood didn't want to touch Spider-Man, but they were very keen to get "Dick Tracy" into production. Sam Raimi made "Darkman" and Disney released the very good "The Rocketeer." In 1994, Alex Proyas made the Goth-happy "The Crow," and Russell Mulcahy made a high-profile version of "The Shadow." And, naturally, there were sequels to "Batman" in 1992 and 1995.

By 1996, there was one final kick of the "pulp hero" trend in the form of Simon Wincer's underrated superhero movie "The Phantom," based on Lee Falk's 1936 newspaper strip. "The Phantom" starred Billy Zane as the title hero, and it's way better than its reputation suggests.