10 Underrated Superhero Movies That Deserve More Love

It sounds strange to say any superhero movie "deserves more love." How much more love can this genre get?! The genre's worldwide box office total is an absolutely amazing $67 billion, with almost half coming from the Marvel Cinematic Universe alone. Despite a few entries by dinosaurs, pirates, Jedi, and other genres dominated by one franchise, the biggest opening weekend record holders of all time are superheroes, while they are some of the highest-grossing movies ever (by filmmakers not named James Cameron).

Sure, "superhero fatigue" is a real thing, with super-powered men in tights struggling especially at the international box office. But even that's a matter of scale; superhero movies routinely banked a billion for nearly a decade, so even half or one-third of that is enough to top the charts. Point being, moviegoers still really love superhero movies, just maybe not as much as they used to. What can I say? We're fickle.

Still, with so much spandex-clad content out there, it's no wonder that a lot of quality superhero movies have flown under the radar — or even crashed and burned. Chances are you have watched the greatest superhero movies of all time (probably more than once), but how many underrated superhero movies have you seen? These flicks disguise themselves better than Clark Kent, either barley making a dent at the box office, or making money but having no cultural impact. We're going to fix that by celebrating the ten underrated superhero movies that deserve more love.