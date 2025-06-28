10 Box Office Blockbusters That Had Zero Cultural Impact

The movie business is just that: A business. Dollars matter the most. While movie accounting can get pretty complicated, it basically boils down to "a hit is a movie that made more than it cost to produce." But the stakes get much higher when studios spend the GDP of a small country on a movie — and then have to earn the GDP of a medium-sized country to turn a profit. When you have to break records to break even, you're in a high-risk industry. The best way to decrease risk is with a proven commodity; a property you believe will perform because it has in the past. So as great as it is when a movie makes money, it's even better when it has cultural impact.

Cultural impact can be hard to measure. Many argue "Avatar" had no cultural impact despite being the highest-grossing movie of all time, but then "Avatar: The Way of Water" became the third highest-grossing movie of all time. No, you won't see as many "Avatar" acolytes at a comic con as Trekkies or "Star Wars" stans, but those two franchises would kill for "Avatar" numbers right now. Still, there are some films that made plenty of money, even sending them to blockbuster status, but their footprint was so shallow you'd be hard pressed to find people who even remember them. Just because a movie's a hit doesn't mean it makes an impact. So let's see how many of these 10 blockbuster movies you remember.