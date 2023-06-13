In A Better Universe, We Would've Gotten More Of The Phantom – And More Treat Williams

Before the superhero boom of the 2000s, there was the vintage pulp hero boom of the 1990s. The likes of "Dick Tracy" and "The Shadow" brought their source material to splashy cinematic life as visually striking and resplendently silly action adventures, often to, at best, mixed critical and financial returns. So it also was with perhaps the most unabashedly irreverent of their ranks, 1996's "The Phantom."

Directed by Simon Wincer, the big-screen take on Lee Falk's '30s comic strip casts Cal Hockley himself, Billy Zane, as Kit Walker, a beefy gent who dons a body-tight purple suit and black face mask to battle evil-doers during the '30s as The Phantom. Opposing Kit is the late, great Treat Williams as Xander Drax, a dastardly industrialist pursuing a trio of mystical skulls that will allow him to rule over humanity. (Why? Well, somebody's got to do it, I suppose.) Throw in "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" movie star Kristy Swanson as Kit's ex-girlfriend, the plucky Diana Palmer, a pre-fame Catherine Zeta-Jones as Xander's wicked sidekick Sala, and a jungle island setting full of booby-trapped secret locations, and what do you get? The perfect recipe for a rip-roaring 100 minutes of campy derring-do, that's what!

"The Phantom" bombed at the box office and divided critics, but it's always had its champions. My man Roger Ebert, never one to turn his nose up at a hokey safari adventure with a sense of humor about itself, even heralded it as "one of the best-looking movies in a long time" in his review. Thankfully, the entire cast is on the same wavelength when it comes to the film's tongue-in-cheek tone, though perhaps none more than Williams. He all but twirls his mustache as the movie's villain, delivering ridiculous lines like "What a cheap jungle trick!" with unreserved relish.