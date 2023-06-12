Treat Williams, Prolific Actor And Dead Heat Star Has Died At 71

One of the greatest and most prolific performers in genre cinema history has died, as People Magazine confirmed the legendary Treat Williams tragically passed following a motorcycle accident at the age of 71. The news was confirmed by his longtime agent, Barry McPherson, who told People, "He was killed this afternoon. He was making a left or a right [and] a car cut him off," McPherson said. "I'm just devastated. He was the nicest guy. He was so talented." Indeed he was. Treat Williams has over 100 acting credits to his name and if you were to ask a cinephile for their favorite Treat Williams performance, you'd likely get dozens of different answers and they'd all be correct.

Born Richard Treat Williams, he made his film debut in 1975's "Deadly Hero," before nabbing a supporting role in "The Ritz" a year later. His breakthrough, however, was in the film adaptation of the Broadway musical "Hair" in 1979, where he was nominated for a Golden Globe for his portrayal of George Berger. "He was an actor's actor. Filmmakers loved him. He's been the heart of Hollywood since the late 1970s," McPherson told People. "He was really proud of his performance this year. He's been so happy with the work that I got him. He's had a balanced career."

Williams never stopped acting throughout his over 40-year career, appearing in films like "Dead Heat," Steven Spielberg's "1941," "Prince of the City," "The Phantom," "Things to Do in Denver When You're Dead," "Deep Rising," "Smooth Talk," "The Late Shift," and TV series like "Blue Bloods" and "Everwood."