Billy Zane's Failed '90s Superhero Movie Is Getting A TV Remake

An unexpected superhero reboot is coming our way: Get ready for the return of "The Phantom." Yes, the comic strip turned 1996 movie that starred Billy Zane as its namesake, a purple costumed hero whose alter ego is Kit Walker. Not to be confused with the Dean Koontz adaptation "Phantoms," which Ben Affleck was the bomb in. But instead of a film, the plan is to turn the original comic strip created by Lee Falk into a TV show this time.

According to Variety, filmmaker Reginald Hudlin ("House Party," "Candy Cane Lane") is heading up a TV version of "The Phantom" for King Features. No word on who might be eyed to star, how far along in the development process the series is, or where it will ultimately end up, be it a mainstream network or a streaming service. For now, there are far more questions than answers.

Here's the official statement from King Features president C.J. Kettler on the matter:

"The development of a live-action series for the iconic comic strip 'The Phantom' marks a pivotal expansion to meet the current cultural zeitgeist for this brand. By partnering with award-nominated director Reginald Hudlin, who possesses a deep reverence for the comic industry and source material itself, we are confident this adaptation will meet the high expectations of both longtime and new fans globally."

Zane's attempt at a '90s superhero movie with "The Phantom" was a box office flop in its day, falling well short of even matching its then-hefty $45 million budget. The film was directed by Simon Wincer at a time when comic adaptations were far from a sure thing commercially. Now, though, Hudlin and the backers of the franchise feel this pulp hero could have another day in the sun.