Every Dean Koontz Adaptation, Ranked

Dean Koontz is a bestselling author with book sales on par (if not exceeding) Stephen King's, and the two were often spoken of in the same breath in the late 1980s and 1990s. It was always a meaningless comparison since their themes, styles, and stories bear little resemblance to each other, but regardless, King came out on top in pop culture thanks in large part to the caliber of films adapted from his work. Koontz wasn't nearly as lucky, but fifteen movies/mini-series were still made between 1977 and 2013 — and we're ranking them all below.

While a few of them managed theatrical releases, most of these went either straight to video or to television, and Koontz, quite famously, was unhappy with almost every single one. He ultimately pressed pause on letting his work be optioned and has yet to give the green light again, which is bad news for fans of fantastic thrillers like "Lightning," "The Husband," "The Bad Place," "Dark Rivers of the Heart," and more that remain ideal material for the screen.

Fans will notice the absence of two titles, and that's because both 2001's "Black River" and 2004's "Frankenstein" are original content not based on Koontz's books. He did walk away from the latter and eventually turn his ideas into a series of five novels.

Now keep reading for a look at all fifteen Dean Koontz adaptations, ranked!