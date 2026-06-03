The Techno-Thriller Series That Inspired Kane Parsons' Backrooms Movie

In many ways, a movie like "Backrooms" could've only come from the mind of someone born and raised in the internet age ... which only makes it all the more fitting that a technology-focused show like "Mr. Robot" played such an integral role in its creation. The acclaimed USA Network series followed Rami Malek as Elliot Alderson, a brilliant but disaffected hacker with his own tenuous grip on reality. Suffering from depression, dissociative identity disorder, and paranoia, his recurring mental struggles play a large role in his mission to take down the societal elites hoarding the world's wealth and power. Yes, the off-kilter visuals and foreboding atmosphere of the series adds even more connective tissue with "Backrooms." But, according to Kane Parsons, this actually served as one of the chief influences behind his original YouTube shorts, as well.

Later in his chat with Sam Esmail, the YouTuber-turned-director explained how coming across "Mr. Robot" in 2021 (well after the series concluded) ultimately fueled the "Backrooms" shorts that followed in the years after. "I had done that [first viral 'Backrooms'] video," he explained. "But I had a little story in my brain for a little bit. I think the three things that I consumed that sort of gelled to propel me to really make the series [were] probably like Channel Four's 'Utopia,' 'Mr. Robot,' and then 'Devs.'"

Considering the fracturing mental state of "Backrooms" main character Clark (Chiwetel Ejiofor), those fraught therapy sessions with Renate Reinsve's Mary, and the overall dreamlike vibe to it all, it's easy to see how "Mr. Robot" could've sparked Parsons' imagination in a big way. We, like many moviegoers, are sure glad it did. "Backrooms" is now playing in theaters everywhere.