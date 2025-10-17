An Acclaimed Thriller Series With An Oscar-Winning Actor Is Streaming For Free

Even in the post-streaming-wars era, now that streamers are producing fewer titles than before and canceling or scrapping the ones they have, there is still so much TV out there that it's hard to watch all the big shows everyone is talking about — let alone catch up on older, popular shows. It doesn't help that streaming has made it so finding older titles is next to impossible, between licensing and just a lack of interest in preserving media. One very underrated player in the streaming landscape, however, is Tubi.

This free streamer is the closest to replicating the feeling of going to a video store back in the day, with a bit of an eclectic library full of buzzy indies, big blockbusters, horror gems, and even a fair amount of classic titles, including anime! It's truly a must-have for movie and TV fans, and in 2025 they are offering one of the weirdest and best shows of the late 2010s, starring an Oscar-winning actor — "Mr. Robot."

That's right, the first season of "Mr. Robot" is streaming for free on Tubi. Granted, you'd have to go elsewhere to find the remaining three seasons, but this is enough to get your attention and introduce one spectacular story. Created by Sam Esmail, "Mr. Robot" was unlike anything else on television at the time, a complex show full of shocking twists and turns, with an incredible performance by Rami Malek and a story that resonates even more today than when it first aired. If you've never experienced this show, now it's your time to start.