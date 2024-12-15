10 Completed Movies That Were Never Released

A common refrain amongst entertainment industry types is that it's a miracle any movie gets made. There are so many moving parts to any production, from ensuring the script has a story audiences will want to see to managing a crew of hundreds to get that story onto film. Even if the final product isn't great artistically, one has to admire the hard work from all of those professionals to get any movie made in the first place. And while a movie can go off the rails at any point, it's astonishing how many are pretty much finished and then just ... never come out.

Just look at the case of the "Toxic Avenger" reboot starring Peter Dinklage and Elijah Wood. It earned widespread acclaim at festivals in 2023, with /Film's review calling it an "avalanche of blood-drenched chaos" (in the best way possible, naturally). Despite high praise from us and other outlets, the film still doesn't have a release date, with some reports claiming the movie's "unreleasable" in its current form. It may be too early to write off "The Toxic Avenger" entirely at this point, but it doesn't look good for the film getting any kind of wide release.

If it remains hidden away, it'll join some reputable company. Numerous films have been finished over the decades, but for one reason or another, higher powers decide it's better no one tries to see them. Some explanations make sense, while others are frustratingly bureaucratic, but here are 10 completed movies the world will never see.