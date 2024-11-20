What Happened To Kung Fury 2? The Real Reason David Sandberg's Movie Isn't Out Yet

It would seem that common sense should prevail in lawsuits like this, particularly when profits and other such matters are being left on the table. Sadly, this isn't always the case; just look at the state of the "Friday the 13th" franchise, for example. That series' popularity refuses to wane, yet the rights holders insist on keeping any further cinematic exploits of Jason Voorhees tied up in legal issues. Given the strong words and feelings between KF2EUG and Creasun, it's entirely possible that both sides feel too strongly about their positions for either of them to settle or concede.

Yet while taking this matter to the court of public opinion isn't a guarantee that things could be resolved, it's worth a shot. At various points this year, discussion and speculation about what's up with "Kung Fury 2" has cropped up, likely spurred on by news of the completion of the film despite it not having any release on the horizon. In May of this year, Taccone spoke to ComicBook about the film, lavishing it with praise high enough to make any film geek salivate in anticipation:

"I truly hope that it comes to fruition and it gets out of legal jeopardy, or whatever has happened in the legal mumbo jumbo, because honestly, the 10-minute promo piece that I saw, I was like, 'At the very least, this is an instantaneous cult classic. This is so special. It is so funny and off the rails.' I mean, Fassbender's hilarious in it. I get to fight Arnold Schwarzenegger. That it doesn't exist, it is so heartbreaking to me. It's really like a crime. It's a total crime that it hasn't been released yet."

Perhaps Taccone will continue to talk up "Kung Fury 2" in the press, and maybe some of these co-stars will voice their own opinions of it, too. If so, it could start of wave of interest that puts further pressure on the lawsuit to finally wrap up. If the worst befalls and "Kung Fury 2" becomes a fully-fledged lost movie, however, there's still the possibility to get a perverse sort of victory out of it: we can start the rumor that maybe the movie is just Too Awesome for Human Consumption. After all, if we can't see the thing, we might as well make a myth out of it.